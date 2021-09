TV: None (streamed via ESPN+) THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE: If South Alabama will get off to a 2-0 start for the first time since moving up to the FBS level in 2012. Five times since becoming a full-fledged member of the Sun Belt Conference nine years ago, South Alabama has won its season-opener. Each of the previous four times, the Jaguars have lost in Week 2. As a two-touchdown favorite against the Falcons, this might be USA’s best shot to keep the momentum going.