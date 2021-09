Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers appear to be giving Adames a routine breather in a day game after a night game. Luis Urias is shifting to shortstop and the two-hole in place of Adames. Jace Peterson is moving to third base and dropping to the fifth spot in the order. Kolten Wong is returning to the lineup to play second base and bat leadoff.