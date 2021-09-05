CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:46.33

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 46.33)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

