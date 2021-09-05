CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Walls of Love's 1,000th wall opens up at Progressive Field

By Danny Cunningham
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
You may have noticed Walls of Love around Cleveland, but if you haven’t they are fences that are filled up with essential items for those that are in need of them.

On Saturday, a milestone was reached as the Walls of Love organization partnered with the Cleveland Indians to celebrate the 1,000th wall, with this one being at Progressive Field.

Over the last two and a half years Walls of Love has helped approximately 325,000 people in 21 different states across the country. The organization puts together bags full of hygiene products, clothing and school supplies for anyone to take.

Holly Jackson founded Walls of Love, and she did so because she needed this things when she was at a low point in her life.

“I remember what it feels like to have to need help and not be able to get it,” Jackson said. “I don’t want people to feel like that ever again in life if they don’t have to .

While the 1,000th wall is at Progressive Field, there are a number of walls in the greater Northeast Ohio area. They can be found below:

  • Lorain Police Department in Lorain
  • St Malachi Parish- West 25th Street in Cleveland
  • 2nd Street in Elyria
  • Fowl Road and West Ridge Road in Elyria
  • East 40th Street and Superior Avenue in Cleveland
  • East 30th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland
  • Oberlin Avenue and Meister Avenue in Lorain
  • East 21st Street and Payne Avenue in Cleveland
  • Broadview Road and Oak Park Avenue in Cleveland
  • Brown Middle School in Ravenna
  • Lee Harvard Shopping Center in Cleveland
  • East 111th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland
  • East 93rd and Kinsman at the Police Station in Cleveland
  • E. 55th Rapid Station in Cleveland
  • W. 117th Rapid Station in Lakewood
  • Cudell Rapid Station in Cleveland
  • Gabe's Restaurant in Old Brooklyn
  • CVS Pearl /Memphis in Old Brooklyn
  • East 71st Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland
  • Fulton-Denison Bridge in Cleveland
  • Kappa House 1 and 2 in Shaker Heights
  • Woodhill Rapid Station in Shaker Heights
  • Pilgrim Congregational Church in Tremont
  • East 105th Street and Cedar Avenue in Cleveland

For those that would like to help out Walls of Love, donations can be made at https://www.wallsoflove.com/donate .

