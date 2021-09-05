Indians' Franmil Reyes: Mashes pinch-hit homer

Reyes went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox. With Cleveland down to its final out, Reyes was summoned off the bench to hit for Yu Chang. Facing Adam Ottavino, Reyes got down to his final strike before absolutely demolishing a hanging slider over the Green Monster to tie the game at three. While Boston went on to win the game, the swing had to feel good for the 26-year-old, as he entered play mired in a 1-for-19 slump over his last five games.