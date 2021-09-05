CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sloane Stephens Put Trolls On Blast After Receiving Over 2000 Abusive Messages

By Anoa Changa
 6 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Petty people live to attack Black women. Whether they are on top of it all or after a shocking loss, there is a particular joy online trolls seem to take in spewing racist and sexist vitriol toward Black women. Three...

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

SportsPosted by
Reuters

Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - American Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open, the tournament's 2017 champion said on Saturday. Stephens, who is Black, said she got over...
SoccerPosted by
POPSUGAR

The People Harassing Sloane Stephens Over the US Open Aren't "Fans" — They're Racist Bullies

After Sloane Stephens lost her third round US Open match on Sept. 3, she logged on to Instagram to find over two thousand messages of abuse and anger. She typically strives to keep her platform positive, but this time, Stephens spoke out. "I am human," she wrote in an Instagram Story. Though the messages were "hard to read," Stephens said she felt compelled to share some of them so people could see "what it's like after a loss."
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Sloane Stephens reveals she suffered online abuse after her US Open exit

American Sloane Stephens said the “hate is so exhausting and never ending” after receiving a torrent of racist and sexist abuse on social media after her US Open exit.The 2017 champion lost to Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-2 6-3 in Friday’s third-round match, and was then subjected to what she estimates was more than 2,000 offensive or angry comments.“It’s so hard to read messages like these, but I’ll post a few so you guys can see what it’s like after a loss,” the 28-year-old wrote in an Instagram story.“This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending.“This isn’t talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks… I’m happy to have people in my corner who support me. I’m choosing positive vibes over negative ones.“I choose to show you guys happiness on here, but it’s not always smiles and roses.”
Mental HealthInternational Business Times

US Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Shares Abusive Social Media Posts

American tennis player Sloane Stephens has become the latest prominent athlete to share the personal burden of what she said were the relentless and "exhausting" attacks she receives on social media. "I am human," Stephens said on Instagram a day after being inundated by more than 2,000 "messages of abuse/anger"...
TennisNew York Post

Sloane Stephens’ loss continues American women’s US Open struggles

Some of it can be chalked up to injuries. A bad draw has obviously contributed, too. But after five days, the U.S. Open has not been kind to American women. The latest hit came Friday afternoon when 2017 champion Sloane Stephens failed to build off a strong start in a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 loss to No. 16 Angelique Kerber at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tennis Player Sloane Stephens Bombarded With Hate After U.S. Open Loss

After tennis star Sloane Stephens lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open this weekend, she was deluged with hateful and even violent messages that she shared on Instagram. This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” she wrote. “This isn’t talked about enough but it really freaking sucks.” Stephens, 28, won the U.S. Open in 2017 and defeated friend Coco Gauff in the second round this year. After Saturday’s third-round loss, she said she got 2,000 vile messages. “Sloane has courageously brought to the forefront an issue that many modern day athletes are forced to deal with throughout their careers,” the U.S. Tennis Association said in response to her post. “The unfortunate reality is that this type of vitriol and hate is far too commonplace on social media platforms.”
Tennischatsports.com

At the U.S. Open, Sloane Stephens Sends Coco Gauff Home

The guard is changing in women’s tennis, and with Serena Williams not playing this year’s U.S. Open, the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday was left to the leaders of the generations of American players who have followed. On one side of the net was Sloane Stephens, 28,...
TennisPosted by
Teen Vogue

Sloane Stephens Thanks Supporters for Reaching Out After Social Media Harassment

After enduring a barrage of social media harassment following her US Open loss, Sloane Stephens is thanking those who offered her kindness. On Friday, September 3, Stephens lost her match against Angelique Kerber in the third round of the US Open, CNN reports. Initially addressing the loss with a note of social media positivity, Stephens later reported that she had received more than 2,000 negative messages, Buzzfeed reports.
TennisPosted by
News Talk 1490

Lori Harvey Gave Us A Sneak Peek Of Serena Williams’ Nike Collection – And It’s Hot Like Fire

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Lori Harvey was a sight for sore eyes as she struck an off-guard pose on Instagram in her eye-catching Serena Williams Design Crew Nike Set. The model/entrepreneur gave us sporty-chic in the unreleased tennis top, matching crew pants, and matching jacket that featured a printed blend of orange and yellow colors.

Comments / 0

