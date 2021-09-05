Abortion, voting right, guns and covid: Texas Republicans go all in with a more extreme conservatism

Protesters in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday decry a new Texas law that bans most abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the law to stand. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. Sept. 1, 2021, was the worst day for abortion access in United States history. Abortion providers, organizers and activists, and most of all the people who rely on abortion care are in crisis. In the face of 50 years of established precedent, the U.S. Supreme Court will allow the most extreme abortion ban in U.S. history to go into effect in the state of Texas; the monumental decision written in a single paragraph. Without even one oral argument presented in America’s highest court of law, a 6-week abortion ban and blatant constitutional violation of Roe v. Wade (1973) is every Texan woman’s new reality. Abortion providers and staff members at Whole Woman’s Health of Fort Worth raced to provide care to a full waiting room until 11:59 p.m. the night the law was enacted. Across the country, people who work to provide and protect abortion access can imminently feel the pain that SB8 is causing.