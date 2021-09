Broadway took its next step toward reopening Thursday night, carefully and deliberately on the backs of two shows telling stories of fear and resilience. “Hadestown,” the 2019 Tony-winning best musical, and “Waitress,” returning again for a revival engagement starring Sara Bareilles, welcomed audiences into their theaters for the first time in nearly 18 months — the third and fourth Broadway shows to do so. On 48th street, where “Hadestown” is home, the sound of the trombone — of the New Orleans funeral march —echoed through a still silent theater district. Red carnations — a symbol for the show, romantic and memorial...