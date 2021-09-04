Arson Arrest

DATE AND TIME OF INCIDENT: September 4, 2021, at approximately 5:30am. SUSPECT INFORMATION: James Corbett, 38-Year-old Transient of San Luis Obispo. In the early morning hours of September 4, 2021, the Police Department received multiple calls of trash cans on fire in the downtown area of the city. During the investigation, officers were able to view surveillance footage of the suspect lighting the fires and identified him as James Corbett. Corbett was located a short time later near Santa Rosa Park, where he had just started another trash can on fire. Corbett had evidence of the crime on his person and was taken into custody without incident. Corbett was booked at County Jail on eight counts of PC 451(D) – Arson.