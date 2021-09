Gastropod (gastropod) September 5, 2021, 4:44am #1. Does any have or know anything about the Toshiba MG series of hard drives?. My current hard drives are getting near their expected old age, so I’ve been shopping for replacements in larger capacity so I can decrease the number of enclosures. I was mostly looking at Seagate Iron Wolf and Iron Wolf Pro in 12-16TB size, but stumbled on the Toshiba MG series at newegg. They seem to have better specs and a much lower price compared to Iron Wolf (16TB toshiba is $25 cheaper than a 12TB Iron Wolf). Probably slower, but that doesn’t concern me since I’ll still be using sata 6 enclosures. I care much more about reliability, and being able to afford the capacity I need.