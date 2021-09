Whenever a new game in the Life is Strange universe is announced, I always get extremely hyped because I know that I’m in for a treat and whether it is from Dontnod or Deck Nine, the developers will deliver. The announcement of Life is Strange True Colors was no different and I was excited to get my hands on the game. This time the development responsibilities fell on Deck Nine, previously responsible for Life is Strange: Before the Storm, hence why the title is also not a numbered entry.