The Uthuk berzerkers circled, Galaden's arrows failing to keep them at range. Brynn steps towards them and Galaden notices a drop in her usual grim determination, the battle with the Fae had taken a lot, from all of them. Syrus and Vaerix take up positions on either side of Brynn, and their presence lifts her. 'Once more my friends?' and she nods towards the berzerkers who are riling themselves for a charge. The top of Syrus' staff ignites, and Vaerix lowers their staff into a fighting stance. Galaden stepping into position beside them, slings their bow and draws a pair of swords, the change of weapon easing tired muscles. The berzerkers begin running towards them, their screaming and chanting picking up with their steps. Brynn looks at each of them and nods. 'Let's not keep them waiting.' And with that, our Descent: Legends of the Dark journey begins.