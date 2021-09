Dansby Swanson hasn’t exactly been an iron man throughout his career, but his day off today is only the second he’s gotten all year. (Coincidentally, the first day off, back on June 13, also came against the Marlins at home.) Orlando Arcia gets the start at shortstop, while despite last night’s heroics, Joc Pederson rides the pine against southpaw Trevor Rogers as Guillermo Heredia starts in his place: