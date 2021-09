BOSTON (CBS) — After a tremendous day of practice against the Giants on Wednesday with Cam Newton still sidelined by COVID protocols, all eyes were on Mac Jones on Thursday to see how he’d respond after the veteran QB returned to the field. For Jones, Thursday’s performance wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t nearly as dominant as it was a day before. The rookie’s first opportunity in 11-on-11 drills against the Giants’ defense started poorly, too, as he threw an interception on his second throw of the drive. While members of the media aren’t allowed to share videos of practice outside of certain periods,...