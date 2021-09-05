CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Severino’s sacrifice fly in 9th sends Orioles past Yanks 4-3

Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh. Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at 3, and manager...

