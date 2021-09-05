CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

GAME RECAP: Auburn 60, Akron 10

By JackCondon
collegeandmagnolia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve got to say, that was incredibly satisfying to watch. Auburn had absolutely no trouble with the Akron Zips tonight in Bryan Harsin’s first game, as the Tigers rolled easily 60-10 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers looked exceptionally clean and prepared for a season opener, while the starters made hardly any mistakes and scored on every drive they ran. Auburn didn’t punt until the final minutes of the third quarter, and the team exhibited a business-like focus and got started quickly and efficiently.

