3-Alarm Fire Incinerates Building In Chester, Officials Say

View more in
Chester, PA
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Horse and Goat Yoga: Serving Greater Philadelphia with animal therapyDiana DopheidePhiladelphia, PA
After the remnants of Hurricane Ida, we cannot deny climate change any longer. Where do we go from here?Hannah RobertsPhiladelphia, PA
New Liberty Distillery Opens New Bottle Shop and Bar Concept in West Reading, PAMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Marsh Creek State Park: Chester County’s Outdoor DestinationDiana DopheideChester County, PA
CBS Philly
Philadelphia, PA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Warminster, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Fire Crews Battle Heavy Smoke, Flames Pouring Out Of Warminster Building
WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was live over a fire in Warminster, Bucks County Friday afternoon. You can see the heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the top of the building on the 600 block of Mearns Road. The Seafood America building was engulfed in flames after fire broke out around 5 p.m. The flames have been knocked down and the investigation into how it started is ongoing. There have been no reports of any injuries thus far.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Single-Car Crash Injures 1 Person In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A single-car crash in North Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. Police had to shut down Broad Street for a while to clear the scene. No word yet on the driver’s condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
2 Injured In Fiery Crash Along Broad Street In Spring Garden
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fiery crash along Broad Street has left at least two people injured in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden section. Fire crews were dispatched to Broad and Brandywine Streets, around 4:22 a.m. Friday, for a report of a crash with entrapment. Officials say two cars collided and one then burst into flames. According to investigators, the drivers were speeding in the southbound lane when one of them rear-ended the other causing them to lose control. The driver who was hit was ejected onto the highway. Both men were taken to Jefferson University Hospital where one is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition with head trauma. BREAKING: A two vehicle crash that resulted in a car fire with a downed pole has all lanes CLOSED on Broad St in both directions between Spring Garden St and Wallace St until further notice. Police remain on scene for further investigation. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/0AeqZnA8bi — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) September 10, 2021 No word on what caused the crash. The crash closed a portion of Broad Sreet for several hours. CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.
Middle Township, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
Body Found In Middle Township, New Jersey, Believed To Be Missing Teen Leila Bellamy, Police Say
WHITESBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Investigators believe a body found earlier this week in Whitesboro, New Jersey may be that of a missing teen. The unidentified body was found Wednesday in a wooded area along the 200 block of East Lena Street in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township. The human remains have not been positively identified but investigators say evidence found at the scene leads detectives to believe the individual is 18-year-old Leila Bellamy. Bellamy was last seen on July 14. Middle Township’s Major Crimes Unit has been investigating Bellamy’s disappearance with the help of several other departments since she went missing. The Southern Regional Medical Office will conduct a thorough examination to confirm the identity of the individual. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Injured After Shot 5 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting left a man injured in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 23rd Street and Lehigh Avenue. Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot five times. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Sitting In Car Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Logan, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood Friday night. It happened on the 4500 block of North 12th Street around 7:40 p.m. Police say the victim was shot multiple times throughout his body while he was sitting in a silver Chevy Impala. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
2 Charged In July Shooting Aboard Crowded SEPTA Bus In Center City That Left Passenger Seriously Injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have charged two people in connection to a shooting on a SEPTA bus that left a passenger seriously injured in July. Police arrested 23-year-old Darnell Still and 31-year-old Danesha Harper. Still was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses. Harper was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses. The shooting happened, 1 a.m. on July 15, aboard a bus at Broad and Chestnut Streets. Police say a 29-year-old passenger was shot and left seriously wounded. According to investigators, the bus was moving at the time of the shooting and there were 15 passengers...
Bridgeport, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Bridgeport Car Owners Furious After Police Chief Orders 73 Vehicles Towed Following Devastating Flooding
BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (CBS) — Car owners in hard-hit Bridgeport are furious after dozens of vehicles were towed away after last week’s storm without notice. Now they’re told to pay up to get them back. Neighbors with flooded homes say getting back their cars has become a major headache after their lives were turned upside down last week. On top of having to replace the walls, carpets, and more inside her Bridgeport house, Minelba Negron also now has to worry about coming up with almost $150 to get back her car that was towed away after last week’s storm. “Our homes are gone, we...
Wilmington, DE|Posted byCBS Philly
Police Looking To Identify Driver Found Dead Inside Wrecked Car In Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police in Wilmington are working to identify a driver found dead in a wrecked Mercedes. An excavation crew found the car around 8 a.m. Wednesday at Route 48 and Hercules Road. Police believe the driver was heading westbound on Route 48 when they lost control, hit an embankment, and flipped. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Delaware State Police.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Police Find 9-Month-Old Boy Unharmed After Car Stolen Outside Northeast Philadelphia Restaurant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A mother and baby boy are together again after someone stole their car, with the baby inside. Now, Philadelphia police are looking for the driver. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was parked outside a fast-food restaurant near Cottman Avenue and Horrocks Street in the Northeast. Her 9-month-old son was in a car seat. Investigators say she left the engine running, then while she was inside the restaurant, someone jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off. Police pulled out all the stops to find the child unharmed. “We immediately notified all responding units in the city with the description of the vehicle, it was dark-colored Volkswagen Passat,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We gave the license plate number. We had our helicopter, our aviation unit, over top for an aerial view and we did a rigorous search for about 30 minutes.” Police found the child in the car at Adams Avenue and Tabor Road, about four miles away, without the driver. Police are checking surveillance video at the strip mall. They’re also checking the car for fingerprints and DNA.
Doylestown, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Car Carrier Goes Down Embankment Following Crash In Doylestown
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –– Police are investigating a crash involving a car carrier in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the Route 611 bypass at State Street in Doylestown. Around noon Wednesday, the truck went down an embankment. Police say the roadway has re-opened and the car carrier has been removed from the scene. There’s no word yet on if anyone is hurt.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Dramatic Video Shows 2 Men Chase, Kill Man In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police release dramatic video of two men wanted in a deadly shooting. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue. You can see the suspects pull out a gun and start shooting at the victim. They chased the 52-year-old man down the street. He later died from his injuries. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Gloucester County, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
2 People Die After Crashing Into Dump Truck Parked On Side Of Sicklerville Road
SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are dead after police say they crashed into a dump truck parked on the side of the road. Gloucester Township police say it happened on Berlin Cross Keys Road shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews worked to clear the roadway. The area between Kearsley and Turnersville Roads remained closed for several hours. The victims’ identities have not been released.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
‘It Always Lives With You:’ Philadelphia Firefighter Recalls Search And Rescue At Ground Zero
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a day Craig Murphy, and the entire country, will never forget. The First Deputy Commissioner for the Philadelphia Fire Department remembers September 11, 2001, vividly, arriving at Ground Zero with Pennsylvania Task Force One. “You could smell burning paper, there was concrete dust everywhere,” he told CBS3. “It looked like snow, a lot of dust, and you could smell jet fuel and the fires that were burning.” The group arrived after two planes crashed into the iconic World Trade Center, hitting the North and South towers. They had a single task: searching for any survivors in the rubble...
Mount Holly, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
Mount Holly Man Charged With Murder In Slaying Of Man Found Behind Burlington County Convenience Store
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — A Mount Holly man faces a murder charge after the body of a Brick Township man was found behind a convenience store. Jimir Wynn, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, along with other weapons-related charges. According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Sean Reynolds, 31, was killed the night of Sept. 6. An investigation revealed Reynolds was at Wynn’s Mount Holly home earlier that evening. Reynolds was stabbed multiple times and found behind the Millerie’s Market & Deli, which sits on the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street. The Mount Holly Township Police Department is still investigating a motive.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Dead, Woman Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of North Garnet Street. Police say a man and a woman were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, where the man later died. The woman is in stable condition. There’s no word yet on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Bridgeton, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
CBS3 Mysteries: Mother Calls For Justice After Aaliyah Eubanks Found Tied, Shot To Death Inside Bridgeton Apartment
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey mother is calling for justice. Her daughter was brutally murdered in her own home this past March. Several months later, there are still no arrests. CBS3 Mysteries has covered some of the area’s most notorious unsolved cases. This week, we focus our attention on a brutal homicide that has until this moment received very little notice. Nearly a full calendar’s worth of seasons have passed since Aaliyah Eubanks was murdered in her Bridgeton apartment. On a summer afternoon, family and friends visited her grave, adding some scarecrows and fall flowers. The deadly shooting happened on March 16. Jennifer...
Ewing Township, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
WATCH: Officer’s Body Cam Footage Shows Intense Rescue Of Woman During Dangerous Flash Flooding In Ewing Township
EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has received a dramatic video showing the dangerous conditions during last week’s flash flooding in New Jersey. The video is from the body camera of Ewing police officer, Justin Quinlan. Quinlan made his way through raging floodwaters to help a woman. She was forced to abandon her car that was surrounded by water. “Being that the water was coming so fast out of the woods itself I didn’t want like a loose branch, stick, log, anything that could kind of sweep our legs out. I did think that I might’ve been able to make it...
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man, Hanif Crump, Dies In Strawberry Mansion Double Shooting, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has died Thursday after being shot several times earlier this week, police say. The man was later identified as Hanif Crump. Crump was shot two times in his head, two times in his left arm, and once in the torso early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of West York Street, which is around the corner from where he lived in Strawberry Mansion. Crump was transported to Temple University Hospital by police. He was initially listed in critical condition before he passed early Thursday morning. A 20-year-old man was also shot in the chin during the incident, according to police. He was transported to Temple Hospital and is listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
At Least 2 People Injured In Crash On I-76 At City Avenue
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-76 at City Avenue. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the vehicle was traveling on the off-ramp when it flipped. Medics rushed a 26-year-old woman to the hospital. Another person was also injured. There is no word on their conditions.
Comments / 0