Boy, 13, Shot In Head In South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Officer Ella French was one of the five fallen Chicago Police officers honored Thursday evening at a candlelight vigil.
On Thursday night, her mother, Elizabeth French, read her name aloud at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park for the first time.
“My beautiful daughter, Police Officer Ella Grace French, badge number 15013, end of watch August 7, 2021,” Elizabeth French said.
At a ceremony earlier Thursday afternoon, Elizabeth French unveiled her daughter’s name at the memorial.
Officer French was killed on Aug. 7 during a traffic stop in West Englewood.
“Officer French’s loved ones will be welcomed into the Gold Star Families, where they’ll meet other survivors, and they will form lifelong bonds that will help heal the wounds caused by this tragedy,” said former Chicago Police Supt. Phil Cline, executive director of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.
Four officers were also honored for the first time. Sgt. Cliff Martin, Officer Marco DiFranco, Officer Ronald Newman, and Field Training Officer Titus Moore all died after contracting COVID-19.
