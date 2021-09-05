CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Bay Area's Humphry Slocombe giving away free pint of ice cream with proof of COVID vaccination

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQG34_0bmz5dFa00

Here's one more reason to get your COVID vaccine- it can earn you free ice cream!

This month, Humphry Slocombe is giving away a pint of Cornflake Crunch to anyone who shows proof of vaccination.

The promotion is happening at all Bay Area scoop shops while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

Acceptable forms of proof are: vaccination card, QR code, or any online confirmation that you got the shot.

For more information on the special, visit here .

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Comments / 7

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pint#Vaccinations#Food Drink#Covid#Cornflake Crunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy