California State

California Democratic challenger says he was barred from entering Newsom’s ‘Stop the Republican Recall’ rally

By Michael Ruiz
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California Democrat vying to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom says he was barred from entering a campaign event that portrayed the recall effort as a Republican stunt. "They’re so far beyond weanie baby at this point – that was a compliment in retrospect," Kevin Paffrath, a 29-year-old real estate millionaire and YouTube star who goes by the name Meet Kevin, told Fox News Saturday.

Fox News

Fox News

California State
Fox News

Here's why Newsom supporters are voting no on the California recall

Gov. Gavin Newsom's supporters who rallied at an event in San Leandro, Calif., to prevent a recall told Fox News why they are voting to keep the governor in office. "He hasn't done anything wrong," one man told Fox News. "This is just a cynical effort done by the Republicans because they don't have any numbers in California, so this is their only way to try to get the governorship."
San Leandro, CA
Deadline

Kamala Harris Warns Of National Impact If Gavin Newsom Is Recalled

Vice President Kamala Harris warned of a national impact if Gavin Newsom is recalled as the state’s governor next Tuesday, even framing the race within the larger context of the battle for voting rights and abortion rights. “What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about attacking women’s rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, worker’s rights,” she said at a rally in San Leandro, CA. “They think if they can win in California they can do this anywhere. Well, we will show them you are not going to get this done. Not...
California State
Fox News

California Gov. Newsom sees surge of support as recall election looms, poll shows

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appears to have favorable odds ahead of the state's recall election next week, according to a poll released Friday. The study of likely voters, conducted by the University of California at Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, found that only 38.5% of those surveyed support efforts to recall Newsom, while 60% stated they oppose the move. Of those who took part in the questionnaire, only 1.5% had yet to make up their minds on how to vote in the election.
California State
Fox News

California Gov. Newsom silent on 'racist' Elder egg attack

Embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom is silent on the "racist" attack against Republican challenger Larry Elder as the highly contentious recall race continues its final stretch. Newsom, a Democrat, did not respond to Fox News’ question on whether he would condemn the attack. The progressive governor has also been silent...

