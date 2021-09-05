California Democratic challenger says he was barred from entering Newsom’s ‘Stop the Republican Recall’ rally
A California Democrat vying to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom says he was barred from entering a campaign event that portrayed the recall effort as a Republican stunt. "They’re so far beyond weanie baby at this point – that was a compliment in retrospect," Kevin Paffrath, a 29-year-old real estate millionaire and YouTube star who goes by the name Meet Kevin, told Fox News Saturday.www.foxnews.com
