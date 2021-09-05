California Democratic challenger says he was barred from entering Newsom’s ‘Stop the Republican Recall’ rally

Vice President Kamala Harris warned of a national impact if Gavin Newsom is recalled as the state’s governor next Tuesday, even framing the race within the larger context of the battle for voting rights and abortion rights. “What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about attacking women’s rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, worker’s rights,” she said at a rally in San Leandro, CA. “They think if they can win in California they can do this anywhere. Well, we will show them you are not going to get this done. Not...