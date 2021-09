The U.S. Air Force awarded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS) a $338.1 million contract for subscale aerial targets. Specifically, the deal covers production of BQM-167A target drones from Lots 17-21 as well as out-of-warranty repairs and contractor logistics support. Work will be performed in Sacramento and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2027. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition, and fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $30.5 million were obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida awarded the contract, announced on Aug. 6.