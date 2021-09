Many things are controversial about the Tesla Cybertruck. Apart from its out-of-the-box design, the vehicle’s prototype also utilizes what could very well be the most polarizing component that Tesla has released in years: the steering yoke. Elon Musk has not announced if the Cybertruck’s production version would be released with a yoke, but based on his recent posts on Twitter, it appears that the CEO is standing firm on the idea that Tesla’s new steering system will prove itself better when vehicles become autonomous.