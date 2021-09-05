Charles Barkley on players who don’t get vaccinated: ‘I just think it’s selfish’
Charles Barkley gets paid well to spout his opinions on national television — about basketball and much more. On Thursday, he did just that. Barkley co-hosted “The Mike Missanelli Show” on Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic, and while on air the fully vaccinated Barkley — who has hosted vaccination events in his native Alabama — said his piece about NBA players who are not vaccinated (hat tip to HuffPost).nba.nbcsports.com
