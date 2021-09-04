Soccer Matches Moved to Rockford

Due to continued repairs to the playing surface at Flames Field, the UIC men's and women's soccer programs will be relocating their upcoming home matches to Rockford. The women's match against Western Illinois, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday in Chicago, will start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, outdoors at Wedgbury Stadium at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. On Monday, the men's program will play host to Houston Baptist at its originally scheduled start time of 7 p.m. That match will also be played at Wedgbury Stadium.