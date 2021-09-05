Thumbs up, thumbs down: South Carolina vs. Eastern Illinois

The Shane Beamer Era kicked off in Columbia with a decisive 46-0 win over Eastern Illinois. Here’s a look at what went right and wrong for South Carolina on Saturday. The tight ends: Head coach Shane Beamer had said that tight ends would play a pivotal role in South Carolina’s offense, and those tight ends delivered early. The first two touchdowns of USC’s season were short red-zone throws to Nick Muse and Jaheim Bell, respectively. Muse would score again on a trick two-point conversation following his touchdown. And Bell was used in a variety of ways, including as a fullback and on an end-around rushing play. He broke loose for a 65-yard rushing touchdown late in the game that was called back due to offensive holding.