In the United States, 100th birthdays usually don't go unnoticed. At the very least, the local news will come out and hope you give them a viral explanation of your longevity — preferably something like bacon or gin-soaked raisins or a combo of Miller High Life and Johnnie Walker. But in Switzerland, reaching the century mark apparently comes with a gift from your local government — and in one region, the spoils of old age are especially delightful if you still enjoy alcoholic beverages. The Swiss canton (basically, state) of Fribourg offers any resident who turns 100 years old the gift of 100 bottles of wine.