CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

By Trevor Jennewine
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in endpoint security.
  • Snowflake helps clients manage and make sense of big data.

Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. That means something coming from one of the greatest physicists of all time, and he's absolutely right. As an investor, I know that few things are more satisfying than watching a stock multiply in value.

With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. Here's why.

1. CrowdStrike

According to IBM, the average cybersecurity breach inflicts $4.2 million in damages, in large part consisting of lost business in the wake of the attack. Unfortunately, digital transformation has made these costly events more common. The rise of cloud computing, the shift to remote work, and the proliferation of connected devices have all given hackers more ways to launch attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQN8F_0bmz2JXh00
Image source: Getty Images.

To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity. Its platform protects devices such as desktops and servers, as well as workloads such as cloud services and applications. To do this, CrowdStrike leverages the power of the public cloud to crowdsource massive amounts of data, making its artificial-intelligence models uniquely effective in detecting and preventing threats.

In fact, the International Data Corporation (IDC) recently recognized CrowdStrike as the market leader in endpoint protection. The IDC also named CrowdStrike's Falcon Complete the best managed detection and response service on the market, citing greater capabilities and a stronger strategy than any rival.

This dominance is further evidenced by strong customer demand. Earlier this year, CrowdStrike became the third fastest software-as-a-service vendor to reach $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, behind only Salesforce.com and Zoom, both of which are CrowdStrike customers.

Looking ahead, CrowdStrike puts its market opportunity at $106 billion by 2025, 96 times its trailing-12-month revenue of $1.1 billion. And management is executing on a strong growth strategy. In the past year, CrowdStrike has launched several new modules -- Falcon Horizon, Falcon X Recon, and Falcon Forensics -- extending the functionality of its platform. The company also acquired Humio and Preempt Security, adding new modules for log management and identity protection.

Collectively, these make CrowdStrike a more comprehensive solution, reinforcing its best-in-class status. That's why I think this growth stock could jump fivefold in the next 10 years.

2. Snowflake

Modern enterprises have access to more data than ever before. But digital transformation has multiplied the number of applications businesses rely on each day, and that data is often spread across siloed systems. To resolve this matter, developers have built data pipelines for mobility, data lakes for storage, and data warehouses for analytics, but these point solutions just make things more complicated.

That's why Snowflake pioneered the data cloud, a network that connects thousands of organizations and their data, providing all the functionality of legacy point solutions through a single platform. Snowflake helps enterprises integrate, analyze, and govern data, enabling clients to make more informed decisions, build data-driven applications, and securely share data inside and outside their organization.

In 2019, Snowflake launched its data marketplace, a platform where companies can easily monetize and acquire data sets. This platform creates a network effect: As Snowflake adds new clients, more data can be exchanged through its marketplace, enhancing the value for all users. And that's exactly what's happening. As of the second quarter, 656 data sets were listed on the marketplace, up 32% sequentially and 73% since the end of 2020.

In short, Snowflake helps its clients manage and make sense of big data. That's why this company is growing like wildfire.

Also noteworthy, Snowflake's retention rate hit 169% in the most recent quarter. In other words, the average client spent 69% over the past 12 months compared with the prior period, evidencing the immense utility of Snowflake's data cloud.

Looking ahead, management believes product revenue will reach $10 billion by fiscal 2029, implying annualized revenue growth of 44%. But even then, Snowflake will have hardly made a dent in its $90 billion market opportunity. That's why I think this growth stock could multiply fivefold in value over the next decade.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
123K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Big Data#Growth Stocks#Data Management#Public Cloud#Crwd#Nyse#Ibm#Idc#Falcon Complete#Falcon Horizon#Falcon X Recon#Falcon Forensics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

Short-term concerns are providing an opportunity for patient investors to scoop up high-growth, innovative companies at a discount. For 17 months and counting, the stock market has been unstoppable. Following the quickest 30% decline in the benchmark S&P 500's history, the index has now more than doubled from its pandemic low and gone 10 months without a correction of even 5%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

Dividend stocks have vastly outperformed non-dividend-paying stocks over the long run. This trio of dividend stocks offers the perfect combination of growth, value, and income potential. Since the Great Recession ended 12 years ago, growth stocks have proved unstoppable. That's because a dovish central bank and historically low lending rates...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

Are you less worried about today's headlines and more focused on finding great long-term growth investments? That's fine. In fact, that's good. Often, the current noise ends up being just that: noise. A year from now (and certainly five years from now), what's happening right now just won't matter much.
StocksZacks.com

Boost Your Portfolio With These 3 Promising Tech Stocks

Modern technologies are offering us amazing resources, making lives more efficient and increasing work productivity. Thus, with the use of technology increasing rapidly across the world, the investment opportunities have also risen manifold. Rising Tech Adoption. The technology sector excelled last year, backed by rapidly increasing dependency on online solutions...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Top Growth Stock Could Double in the Coming Years

This company's revenue increased by more than 50% during the first half of 2021 compared to the year-ago period. The tech stock is converting more than 30% of its revenue to profits. Even with its shares hitting all-time highs today, there may be significant upside ahead. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares have...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 International Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

Investors looking to build their wealth over the long term have countless options in the market today, including domestic and international stocks. There are physical assets, such as real estate, in addition to the thousands of exchange-traded products available, and of course, thousands of individual stocks investors can buy. Not...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This Pricey Growth Stock Is a Smart Buy

Tesla currently holds a 15% share of the electric vehicle market. Tesla posted an industry-leading operating margin in 2020. Tesla is the clear leader in the race to build a fully autonomous car. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the more controversial stocks currently trading on the market. From devoted fans...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Dirt-Cheap Growth Stock?

GoPro has a long history of underperformance. The company has reworked its business model to focus on subscriptions and online sales. With share prices down by 89% from their all-time high of $94 in 2014, GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock has been a nightmare for long-term investors. The company has a weak economic moat because its cameras aren't well differentiated from smartphones and an army of copycat competitors. That said, GoPro is reworking its business model, and the pivot is already boosting profitability.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

Paysafe processes payments for the online gambling industry, and the U.S. segment in particular is growing quickly. Fiserv processes as many transactions every two seconds as Dogecoin does in an entire day. Cryptocurrencies have been a hot topic of conversation among investors this year, with boom and bust tales so...
Healthbostonnews.net

Hormonal Contraceptives Market to Eyewitness Potential Growth till 2031

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Looking to Buy Dogecoin? Consider This Growth Stock Instead

Investing in the stock market is the best path to building long-term wealth, but in 2021, many market participants have taken to speculating on unproven assets. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) immediately comes to mind here. Although its price has risen astronomically this year, it's too risky for someone who wants to grow their wealth in a prudent manner.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks set for steady open on growth caution

(Sept 10): Asian stocks looked set for a steady start Friday as traders weigh the prospect of reduced central bank stimulus as well as challenges to economic reopening from the delta coronavirus variant. Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong pointed to modest gains. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

Statistically speaking, we're now in what's typically the worst month of the year for the market. Data from Yardeni Research indicates that over the course of the past 92 years, the S&P 500 has suffered September losses more than half the time, averaging a 1% loss over this long period. And yet, this long-term rally is still going strong, led by many of the same growth stocks that got the bullish ball rolling 18 months ago.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

GameStop has fallen the day after posting earnings in 10 of the past 11 quarters. It reports on Wednesday. Carnival is taking on water as its near-term prospects for growth are more ports-of-stall than ports-of-call. SentinelOne has only been public for a little more than two months, but the valuation...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks slip as growth concerns linger

U.S. stock indexes slipped Wednesday morning as investors expressed skepticism over the strength of the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87 points, or 0.25%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index both declined 0.18%. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES...

Comments / 0

Community Policy