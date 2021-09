Car enthusiasts from across Southern California will come together for the 27th Cool Cruise Car Show in Old Town La Verne on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and attendees will be able to walk through rows of buffed up vintage vehicles while enjoying live music and an array of other fun experiences. This year’s show will be one of the biggest to date, featuring up to 800 restored cars of which 40 will be awarded Best in Show.