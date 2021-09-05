CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Willis leads Liberty to 48-7 victory over Campbell in opener

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bmz1rDg00

Malik Willis threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Liberty opened the season with a 48-7 victory over Campbell on Saturday night.

Willis threw a 35-yard TD pass to Demario Douglas to open the scoring and scored on a 12-yard run with 25 seconds left in the first half for a 27-7 lead. Liberty added rushing touchdowns by Joshua Mack and Shedro Louis in the third quarter for a 34-7 lead.

Willis was 15-of-23 passing for 217 yards before giving way to Johnathan Bennett, who threw a 27-yard score to Jaivian Lofton. Mack, the leading active career rusher in FBS with 3,636 yards coming into the game, finished with 60 and would have had a second touchdown but fumbled near the goal line with teammate CJ Daniels recovering for the score.

Hajj-Malik Williams passed 40 yards to Caleb Snead for the FCS Camels' only score.

Liberty won its 12th consecutive game at Williams Stadium, a program record. The Flames finished No. 17 in the final Associated Press poll last fall after a 10-1 season and a bowl victory.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

395K+
Followers
100K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Williams Stadium#American Football#Campbell#Td#Fbs#The Fcs Camels#Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Campbell County, VALynchburg News and Advance

Willis sparks Flames' offense in rout of Campbell

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis spent five of the Flames’ six first-half offensive drives patiently sitting back in the pocket and reading through his progressions. Campbell elected to not bring much pressure and force Willis, the electric signal caller, to beat the Camels through the air. Flames coach Hugh Freeze dialed...
NFLaseaofred.com

Unusual journey leads Willis, Liberty to national forefront

Note: This article originally ran in the ASOR 2021 Liberty Football Preview Magazine. If you are interested in our over 20,000 word preview magazine with numerous features, click here to access the first ever ASOR Liberty Football Preview Magazine for just $10. You can order the magazine by clicking here!
Campbell County, VALynchburg News and Advance

Liberty hopes offensive inconsistencies are in the past as Campbell visits for season opener

Hugh Freeze wasn’t the only person to notice how inconsistent Liberty’s offense was performing in training camp. Quarterback Malik Willis got a sense of the inconsistency during the team drills. The offensive line would be in sync with the exception of one lineman, who, being a single step off, threw off the rhythm of the play. The running backs were not making the right cuts. Wide receivers were dropping passes. The inconsistencies were too many to ignore.
Footballaseaofred.com

Player Of The Game vs Campbell: Malik Willis

Would you expect anything less? The Malik for Heisman campaign got off to a healthy start behind Willis’ 217 passing yards and 1 TD on 15-23 passing. He also had 5 rushes for 55 yards with another TD. Malik went to the bench at the start of the 4th quarter with the game well under control.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Liberty Center, OHsent-trib.com

Leiter leads Otsego over Liberty Center 41-21

LIBERTY CENTER — Otsego senior running back Trent Leiter should buy his offensive line milkshakes or grill oversized steaks. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Leiter ran for 293 yards on 34 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Knights remained undefeated at 3-0 with a 41-21 victory at Liberty Center’s newly dedicated Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium.
Lynchburg, VAjocoreport.com

Flames Top Camels In Opener 48-7

LYNCHBURG, VA. – Behind a balanced offensive attack that rolled up 537 yards of total offense, Liberty defeated Campbell 48-7 Saturday in the 2021 season opener for both teams at Williams Stadium. Malik Willis paced the Flames (1-0) offense, connecting on 15-of-23 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, while...
College SportsCollege Football News

Liberty vs Campbell Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty vs Campbell prediction and game preview. The Fighting Camels are loaded with veterans. 20 starters are back from a team that struggled through a four-game all-FBS schedule, but went 6-5 in 2019. The team struggled defensively last year – to be kind – but the offense was able to...
Lynchburg, VAaseaofred.com

Liberty releases week 1 depth chart for Campbell

Liberty football game week is finally here with the Flames set to take on Campbell at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN3. The Flames have released its week 1 depth chart for this game. QUARTERBACK. Quarterback: Malik Willis. Backup: Johnathan Bennett. RUNNING BACK. Running Back:...
Lake Orion, MIMacomb Daily

Lake Orion powers past Eisenhower for 33-7 victory on opening night

LAKE ORION – The host Lake Orion Dragons used a powerful rushing attack to simply run over the Utica Eisenhower Eagles, 33-7, Thursday night. The opening quarter was a back-and-forth affair. After each team failed to score on their opening possession, the Dragons cranked up the running game and went 69 yards in 11 plays, capped by a six-yard run from Stephen Brown to take a 6-0 lead.
Garland, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Fishpaw, Nelson lead Cowboys in season-opening victory

GARLAND- Less than three minutes of play had commenced before Sachse senior wide receiver Jamari Harts completed a 50–yard touchdown pass. But the Coppell football team didn’t back down. The young Cowboys team worked through its nerves to defeat Sachse in its season opener game, 42-28, at Homer B. Johnson...
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Cephus Harris leads Chippewa Valley to football victory over Catholic Central

DETROIT — Cephus Harris III helped Chippewa Valley start the football season with a resounding victory. Harris caught two touchdown passes from Ryan Schuster and ran for two scores, and sophomore Shamar Heard returned a kickoff for a touchdown in his varsity debut to lead the Big Reds to a 45-20 victory over Detroit Catholic Central at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at steamy Wayne State on Thursday.
College SportsMiami Herald

FIU’s 48-10 blowout victory in opener gets season off to a running start

FIU’s 48-10 blowout win over the visiting Long Island University Sharks on Thursday night was a long time coming — the Panthers’ first win in 649 days. It will get tougher from here, but, after a COVID-impacted 0-5 season in 2020 and seven consecutive losses dating to 2019, the Panthers are certainly allowed to celebrate a victory.
Alabama StateWDAM-TV

S. Alabama holds 14-7 lead over USM in 2021 football season opener

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - South Alabama scored on back-to-back possessions and holds a 14-7 lead over the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday night at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Southern Miss actually held a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after taking second possession 74 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Trey Lowe...
Lancaster, CAavc.edu

CASSI JAMES LEADS MARAUDERS IN SEASON-OPENING VICTORY

Cassi James scored two goals as AVC Women's Soccer beat the Victor Valley Rams 3-0 in their first game of the season. After months of training and uncertainty amid the Coronavirus, the much anticipated season started well for the Marauders. AVC jumped out to an early lead when James scored off an assist from Kelsey Brustuen in the opening minutes.
Ruston, LA247Sports

WATCH: 5-star Will Campbell leads Neville to win over Ruston

2022 Monroe (La.) Neville offensive tackle Will Campbell started his senior regular season off against Ruston with a 27-24 and posted the tape on his Hudl page. Check out the five-star LSU commit in action above. Up next is a matchup on Friday against Ouachita Parish. In July, the No....

Comments / 0

Community Policy