CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Surge protection liability

theiet.org
 7 days ago

A few years ago my mum and dads house and part of their estate lost their neutral due to an underground fault. Lots of their electronics got fried. The electricity company paid for all of the repairs so alls good. However shortly after she realised that she had a plug in surge protector protecting her PC etc yet still everything was damaged. She contacted the supplier and they said , oh very sorry you must have a faulty one and could she send it back and they would replace it. So was she unlucky or are they useless. We actually never know if they work or not unless they are triggered which is rare i would think or fail.

communities.theiet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surge Protection#The Surge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Economytheiet.org

Recommend a diesel generator.

About 20 KVA, for domestic and home business standby use. New preferred, but good, low hours used considered. Weatherproof enclosure not needed as to be installed in a purpose built brick outbuilding. Push button electric start required, not auto start. Reliability, and user serviceable at least for minor services, are...
Economypittsburghbettertimes.com

Understanding Cyber Liability Insurance

There are few companies that don’t have some degree of online presence these days. Even the smallest businesses often have websites and conduct a few transactions online. This means that your company needs to protect itself online as much as it can. There are hackers out there who might try...
Personal Financebloombergtax.com

Denmark Tax Agency Explains VAT Liability on Real Property Transfers

The Danish Customs and Tax Administration Aug. 24 posted online Tax Board Binding Answer No. SKM2021.430.SR, explaining the VAT liability on real property transfers. A parent company engaged in property construction and leasing intended to transfer a construction project to its wholly-owned subsidiary. The parent company requested clarification as to the taxation of the transfer because the subsidiary would eventually rent out the property VAT-free. The tax board explained that the transfer would be subject to VAT, because: 1) the transfer of property would result in a delivery for taxable consideration; and 2) the primary intention of the construction project ...
EconomyLaw.com

Enterprise Liability and When to Seek Piercing the Corporate Veil

Piercing the corporate veil, a simultaneously ubiquitous and arcane doctrine, has been the subject of extensive commentary and critique. While the Pennsylvania Supreme Court admitted that this is already “among the most confusing” areas of corporate law, its recent decision Mortimer v. McCool, Nos. 37 MAP 2020, 38 MAP 2020 (Pa. July 21, 2021) adds yet another layer of intricacy to this knotty enigma. With Mortimer, Pennsylvania has joined a growing number of jurisdictions that explicitly allows for the so-called enterprise theory of liability.
ElectronicsInsurance Journal

Insuring Commercial Drones: Liability or Opportunity?

Developments in drone technology are often heralded as having the potential to change the landscape of business operations, most prominently in the consumer goods shipping sector. Yet, the development of federal regulation and guidance on the commercial use of drones lags behind the pace of innovation. Meanwhile, litigation highlighting the common law tort risks inherent in drone operations has been percolating in jurisdictions around the country. It is no surprise, then, that users of the technology face major uncertainty in terms of their exposure to liabilities, both known and unknown. In this article, we discuss the expansion of these potential new uses and liabilities and the role that commercial insurance may play as both an enabler and as a means to fill the gap between innovation and exposure to liabilities.
CarsTechCrunch

EV charging solutions will become an asset, not a liability, to the grid

Though this kind of federal support is critical in accelerating the mass adoption of EVs, we must face the impending need to rehabilitate the ailing U.S. electric infrastructure that millions currently rely on, namely the capabilities of the power grid. As society converts to an all-electric future and demand rises...
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money from the America Rescue Plan will be going out next week. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out next week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
HealthInc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
Industryonemileatatime.com

United Airlines Calls Bluff On Vaccine Religious Exemptions

United Airlines has been the most aggressive among US airlines when it comes to requiring employees to be vaccinated. The airline is now taking it a step further, and is putting employees who requested a religious exemption for vaccination on unpaid leave. United’s update on religious exemptions. In early August,...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

HCA isn't requiring COVID-19 vaccines

HCA Healthcare is not yet mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for its doctors, nurses and other staff, CFO Bill Rutherford said during the Morgan Stanley health care conference Thursday. Why it matters: HCA is one of the largest health systems in the country with 275,000 employees and 187 hospitals, many of...
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy