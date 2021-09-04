CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Public Schools In A Maryland County Will Reopen Without Police Officers

kmuw.org
 6 days ago

We're going to stay in back-to-school mode a bit longer and talk to two people in Maryland who helped to make a significant change in the largest school system in the state. Montgomery County is just north of Washington, D.C. This year, the public schools in Montgomery County are operating without school resource officers on campus for the first time in almost 20 years. You may recall that school resource officers, or SROs, have been a flashpoint in the country's larger debate over policing. In the past, many people - political leaders, school administrators, parents - pushed for these officers, thinking it would make the schools safer for everybody. But the thinking among many has changed, and critics are now arguing that having armed police officers in the halls of high schools and middle schools is unnecessary and intimidating, especially for students of color.

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland County#Police Brutality#Police Reform#Sro#Moco Against Brutality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy