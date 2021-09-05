CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pittsburgh defense overpowers UMass football in season opener

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA different kind of Steel Curtain slammed shut on the UMass football team’s offense. Like the famed Pittsburgh Steelers defense of the 70s, the Pitt Panthers left the Minutemen little room to breathe in Saturday’s season opener at Heinz Field. UMass failed to gain any yards on its first five...

www.gazettenet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Adams
Person
Josiah Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#American Football#Umass#The Pitt Panthers#Minutemen#Heinz Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
Tribune-Review

Pitt rolls over UMass in opener

The numbers were so outrageous — 597 yards, 35 first downs, seven touchdowns and 51 points — that Pitt’s opening day victory against UMass didn’t ever look like a fair fight. The defensive line overwhelmed and overran the UMass offensive line and quarterback Kenny Pickett propped up the offense with...
NFLbostonnews.net

Pittsburgh breezes past UMass, 51-7

Kenny Pickett threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns to lift host Pittsburgh to a 51-7 rout of Massachusetts on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Pickett completed 30 of 40 passes and tossed scoring strikes to tight end Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison. A.J. Davis, Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis, Daniel Carter and backup quarterback Nick Patti each rushed for a score for Pittsburgh (1-0).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Lancaster, CAAntelope Valley Press

Yucca Valley football overpowers Lancaster

LANCASTER — The final score might seem like a blowout victory for Yucca Valley against Lancaster. But the game was much closer than it indicated. The Eagles put themselves in a good position the entire night. Unfortunately, turnovers, penalties and a series of unfortunate events led to visiting Yucca Valley’s 41-6 victory over Lancaster, Friday night in the home opener for the Eagles.
Cross, SCThe Post and Courier

Timberland coasts in football season opener

Wright Bowl II won’t happen because Cross High School is in COVID-19 protocol, but Timberland High School has an opponent lined up for Sept. 3. The Wolves, who were slated to take on Cross and their coach's first cousin on Friday, travel to Manning High School for their second game after cruising past St. John’s, 30-12, in their season-opening game on Aug. 27. Coach Greg Wright’s team started a new campaign on the right foot on Johns Island.
Norwich, VTWCAX

Norwich Football ready to open season

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The college football season is underway, with a handful of “Week Zero” games played around the country. None of our area schools played this weekend, but one will get underway this coming Friday. The Norwich Cadets are back after missing out on last season due to...
Marble Falls, TXhighlandernews.com

Mustangs’ defense shines in season-opening win

The Marble Falls High School football team’s defense pitched a shutout in a week one 20-2 win over Lehman on Friday night at Mustang Stadium. The Lobos’ only two points came on an interception returned for a score during a point-after try. “I thought our defense played outstanding,” Mustangs Head Coach Brian Herman said after the game. “[After the scrimmages], my concern was tackling and flying…
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Brazos Christian overpowers Sacred Heart for big win in season opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 35-24 win over the Sacred Heart Indians at Brazos Christian Field in Bryan. The Eagles came out sharp, taking a 14-0 lead in the first. But the Indians battled back, scoring twice and hanging around at the half only down 14-28. But it was the stellar play and leadership of Texas A&M commit, senior quarterback Levi Hancock that lifted the Eagles over the Indians. Hancock threw for two touchdowns and ran in another two. The Eagles will look to build on tonight’s big win when they host Holy Cross next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Sep. 3 at Brazos Christian Field in Bryan.
Footballentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kool & The Gang Play Rivers; Pitt Football Opener vs. UMass; Reggae at Riverview (Sat., 9/4/21)

1) You can definitely “Get Down On It” with Kool & the Gang in concert. With hits like “Celebration,” “Misled,” and “Fresh,” Kool & The Gang are one of the premier funk bands of the 1970’s and ’80s. “Celebration” was added to the Library of Congress National Recording registry in 2020. The group was started in the 1960s by Robert “Kool” Bell and his brother Ronald. The Gang’s first chart success came with 1973’s Wild and Peaceful album that spun off the hits “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging.” Kool & the Gang continued to chart in the ensuing decades, and they’ll be at Rivers Casino in the event center. The group has a new album out this year, Perfect Union. Unfortunately, Kool & The Gang has lost two of its original members in the past two years—Ronald Bell and Dennis “D.T.” Thomas, but the show must go on and it will, at Rivers. 7 p.m. Sold out. 777 Casino Dr., North Shore. (R.H.)
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Defense to lead the charge as WC football opens Saturday

For the first time in quite a while, the Wilmington College football team returns 11 starters on defense. Led by preseason All-America linebacker Tavion Bryant and Ohio Athletic Conference assistant coach of the year Corey Fillipovich, the Quakers will be a defense dominated team in 2021. The Quakers open the...
Portland, MItheportlandbeacon.com

Shamrock Football Opens Season with a Bang

On Friday, the Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks hosted the Battle Creek St. Philip Tigers for the first game of the season. The Shamrocks scored on the first play from scrimmage, and never looked back, winning the game 49-8. In the first quarter, the talented running back duo of Derec Fedewa...
Pittsburgh, PAbostonnews.net

UMass brings 11-game losing streak to Pittsburgh

While it's uncertain how vital Pittsburgh's celebrated depth will prove to be, it should be showcased against a Massachusetts program that hasn't won a game in nearly two years. The Panthers open the season looking to hand the visiting Minutemen a 12th straight defeat on Saturday. After going 6-5 last...
NFLOklahoma Daily

OU football: Former Sooners defensive back Tre Norwood makes Pittsburgh Steelers' roster

Former Sooners defensive back Tre Norwood has made the Pittsburgh Steelers' initial 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday. The 22-year-old was drafted No. 245 overall in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Norwood played three seasons at Oklahoma, from 2017-20. Norwood missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a non-contact knee injury in training camp.
Springfield, ILchannel1450.com

Cyclone Defense Dominate In Season Opener Against Lions

The SHG defense didn’t give up 50 total yards in their 61-7 victory over Lanphier in Week One, scoring 41 points in the first quarter on their way to a big win. Ty Lott threw for 75 yards and three touchdowns in his Cyclone QB debut. SHG hosts Southeast in week two, Lanphier takes on Springfield High.
College Sports247Sports

2021 UMass position group preview - Defensive Line

This season we’re going to run down UMass’ position groups on offense, defense and special teams to preview what fans may expect from the 2021 Minutemen. Each group will have their own article and we’ll be publishing them during camp leading up to the season opener at Pittsburgh on September 4th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy