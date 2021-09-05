CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter has joined Saturn

By Mike Lynch
Pottsville Republican Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe king of the planets has joined the ringed wonder of our solar system in the early evening Pottsville sky. By far, Jupiter and Saturn are the brightest star-like objects in the southeastern sky this month and will continue their show well into autumn. Jupiter reached its closest approach to Earth in late August, what astronomers call opposition. This week, the Jovian giant is just more than 377 million miles away. Believe it or not, that’s considered close for Jupiter. It takes a little more than a half-hour for the light from Jupiter to reach the Earth this week. It’s by far the largest planet in our solar system. It’s so large that if Jupiter were a hollow sphere, you could fill it with about 1,200 Earths!

