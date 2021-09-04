Concours d’Elegance roars into Dayton Sept. 19

The cars of the Roaring ‘20s will be featured at the 14th Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. In addition, Dayton’s own drag racing legend and Motorsports Hall of Fame of American inductee “Ohio George” Montgomery will be the grand marshal. Montgomery will be on hand all day to greet guests and share his numerous drag racing stories. One of his famed Mustang gassers is scheduled to be on display.