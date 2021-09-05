Rohnert Park voters will decide if personal fireworks will be allowed in town

Only two cities in Sonoma County still allow personal fireworks, but that may change for Rohnert Park as residents of that city vote on the Measure D referendum this month. All but the Friendly City and Cloverdale ban the use of state-approved, so-called “safe and sane” fireworks, as drought and worries over deadly fires that have wracked Sonoma County over the past several years have prompted cities to enact bans on the smaller pyrotechnics.