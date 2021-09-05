CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women say they met porn actor Jeremy for fun; rape came next

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Testimony from more than 20 women showed that adult film actor Ron Jeremy used his celebrity status to meet women who he then raped and sexually assaulted. That’s according to grand jury transcripts unsealed Saturday. Many of the women testified that they approached Jeremy to take a selfie or get an autograph, only to be raped minutes later. Many of the attacks took place in the same small bathroom at a West Hollywood bar and grill where Jeremy was a regular. The porn performer whose legal name is Ronald Hyatt has pleaded not guilty to 33 counts of sexual assault.

