CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

German auto supplier expanding facility to Alabama

By Associated Press
wbrc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - A German auto supplier plans to expands its facility in Alabama and will hire 125 new workers. REHAU is marking its 25th anniversary in Cullman, Alabama. It recently secured a contract to build exterior polymer-based components for Mercedes-Benz SUVs. The company announced plans to invest $50 million in the expansion. Gov. Kay Ivey says the investment shows that the Alabama-Germany partnership has never been stronger.

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman, AL
Cars
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Business
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Cullman, AL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Rehau#Mercedes Benz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Axios panics about GOP 'uprising' over Biden's vaccine mandate not seen in 'decades', ignores 2020 BLM riots

Axios raised eyebrows on Friday over its analysis of the GOP backlash of President Biden's vaccine mandate. In its report headlined "America's civil war of 2021," Axios co-founder Mike Allen marked the "public uprising" among "top Republicans" in response to Biden's new COVID policy, stressing that it comes "eight months after more than 500 people stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn the election."

Comments / 0

Community Policy