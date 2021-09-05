CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

 6 days ago

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for Pop in the 5th. b-popped out for Neris in the 7th. c-grounded out for Bleier in the 7th. d-struck out for Vierling in the 8th. e-pinch hit for Bradley in the 9th. E_Rogers (3). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 5. 2B_Suárez (1), Rojas (28), De La Cruz (6). HR_McCutchen...

NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
MLBYardbarker

Marcell Ozuna comes to a plea agreement, where do the Braves go from here?

Earlier this Summer, Amy Dash and I broke the news that Ozuna had his charges reduced after prosecutors seemed to disagree with sworn police statements and bodycam footage. Ozuna was originally charged with Felony Aggravated Assualt (Strangulation), but that was reduced to Simple Assault (Family Violence) by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
MLBTalking Chop

Swanson gets a day off, Arcia and Heredia in the lineup against Rogers

Dansby Swanson hasn’t exactly been an iron man throughout his career, but his day off today is only the second he’s gotten all year. (Coincidentally, the first day off, back on June 13, also came against the Marlins at home.) Orlando Arcia gets the start at shortstop, while despite last night’s heroics, Joc Pederson rides the pine against southpaw Trevor Rogers as Guillermo Heredia starts in his place:
MLBTalking Chop

MLB Standings: Braves maintain hold on division lead

The Atlanta Braves salvaged a series split in their series against the Colorado Rockies with a big 9-2 win Sunday afternoon. They finished their seven-game western trip with a 2-5 record and saw their lead in the NL East cut to just two games over the Philadelphia Phillies. Also lurking are the New York Mets who have suddenly won seven of ten to climb back above the .500 mark. New York will enter play Monday 3.5 games back.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jonathan Villar leading off in Mets' Saturday lineup against Nationals

New York Mets infielder Jonathan Villar is starting in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Villar will operate third base after J.D. Davis was given a breather against the Nationals. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Nolin, our models project Villar to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary of...
College Sportssportswar.com

Is Miami back?

So we are for Expansion as long as we are the one Expanding. 🤔 -- Stech 08/27/2021 12:20PM. Not exactly the same. Anyone that the B12 adds will likely get more money -- HokieAl 08/27/2021 5:08PM. I think the difference is that the SEC was already in the best position....
MLBSports Illustrated

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies sit just two games back of the Reds for the second wild card in the National League heading into Saturday's game against the Marlins. Miami won the opening game of the series 10-3 behind three RBIs from shortstop Miguel Rojas and a home run from outfielder Jesus Sanchez. For the Phillies, Matt Vierling drove in two RBIs and Freddy Galvis hit a solo home run in the losing effort.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs History: Pete Rose ties Ty Cobb at Wrigley Field

(Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images) On September 8, 1985, at the Friendly Confines, the Cincinnati Reds’ venerable first sacker Pete Rose connected for two base hits off Chicago Cubs hurler Reggie Patterson, tying Ty Cobb’s long-standing total hits record at 4,191. The game was called on account of darkness and Rose was able to break the record at his home ballpark three days later, taking an Eric Show fastball and depositing it into the outfield.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Grades: Miami

BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide following its 44-13 win over No. 14 Miami. So much for easing in a new starter. Instead, Bryce Young calmly stepped in as the successor to Mac Jones and proceeded to set program marks for passing yards (344) and passing touchdowns (four) by a first-time starter. Young spread the ball around to nine different receivers, connecting with three for scores. On third downs, he had just two incompletions on 10 attempts, averaging 15.7 yards per attempt. Also converted a third down with his legs in the first quarter courtesy of an eight-yard scramble. Young lost a fumble while being sacked late in the third quarter, but kept the turnover column clean otherwise. First completion of Paul Tyson's UA career converted a third down in the fourth quarter. Jalen Milroe saw his first action late in the game, carrying once for a loss of seven yards. It's an A here.
MLBnumberfire.com

Alex Jackson catching for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Jackson will catch for right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Rich Hill and the Mets. Jorge Alfaro moves to left field with Lewis Brinson moving to the bench.
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen sitting for Philadelphia on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McCutchen will move to the bench on Wednesday with Odubel Herrera starting in left field. Herrera will bat first versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Herrera for 10.5...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Belts 10th homer

Molina went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 5-4 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday. The veteran catcher helped St. Louis respond to the Dodgers' first-inning run with a two-run shot to left field. The long ball was his 10th of the campaign, giving Molina double-digit homers in four of his past five seasons. He recently snapped a 39-game homerless drought and has now swatted two round trippers in his past five contests.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Kiermaier in center field for Tampa Bay on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Kiermaier will patrol center after Manuel Margot was moved to right field and Josh Lowe was given a breather. numberFire's models project Kiermaier to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS ZACH EFLIN KNEE SURGERY FRIDAY, MAY MISS START OF 2022!

Phils starter Zach Eflin will undergo surgery on Friday to repair his right patellar tendon. The expected recovery time is 6-8 months, so this could very well affect his outlook leading into the 2022 season. Eflin had a 4.17 ERA, 1.249 WHIP, and 99/16 K/BB ratio through 105 2/3 innings...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Wainwright/Cardinals and NL Wild Card talk

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. In the newest episode of the Circling the Bases Podcast, D.J. Short...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel sitting for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros infielder Yulieski Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Gurriel will move to the bench on Friday with Aledmys Diaz starting at first base. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Diaz is batting 0.279 this...
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers catcher Jake Rogers has Tommy John surgery, likely out until 2023

Detroit Tigers, Jake Rogers, Tommy John, Pittsburgh, Ulnar collateral ligament injury, Eric Haase, Grayson Greiner, Dillon Dingler, Prospect, A. J. Hinch. Pittsburgh — The cruelty of baseball. Just as Jake Rogers was establishing himself in the big leagues, he’s going to miss most, if not the entire 2022 season. Tigers...

