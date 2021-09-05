Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide following its 44-13 win over No. 14 Miami. So much for easing in a new starter. Instead, Bryce Young calmly stepped in as the successor to Mac Jones and proceeded to set program marks for passing yards (344) and passing touchdowns (four) by a first-time starter. Young spread the ball around to nine different receivers, connecting with three for scores. On third downs, he had just two incompletions on 10 attempts, averaging 15.7 yards per attempt. Also converted a third down with his legs in the first quarter courtesy of an eight-yard scramble. Young lost a fumble while being sacked late in the third quarter, but kept the turnover column clean otherwise. First completion of Paul Tyson's UA career converted a third down in the fourth quarter. Jalen Milroe saw his first action late in the game, carrying once for a loss of seven yards. It's an A here.