Jolie Hoang-Rappaport is only on the verge of turning 16, but she’s already very well established in her career. In just a few short years, she has gone from an unknown young actress to one of the industry’s brightest rising stars. Although she’s already built an impressive resume with roles in shows like Watchmen, she’s getting ready for an even bigger opportunity. Jolie will be a cast member in the upcoming HBO Max series, Head of the Class. The show is based on the sitcom of the same name that aired from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. Although she wasn’t born when the original series aired, Jolie is ready to be part of the next generation Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jolie Hoang-Rappaport.