Utah awards Washington County funding for trail between LaVerkin, Springdale

By Mori Kessler
stgeorgeutah.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Transportation recently awarded $10.8 million to Washington County for the construction of a paved trail between LaVerkin and Springdale. The Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office announced last Tuesday that the county has received the funding. The new trail will be 12 feet wide and run for 18 miles along state Route 9 from LaVerkin’s Confluence Park to the doorstep of Zion National Park in Springdale.

