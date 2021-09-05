CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleanup Boats on Scene of Large Gulf Oil Spill Following Ida

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews were responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill is coming from an underwater source about 3 kilometers (2 miles) south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press.

AnimalsWLFI.com

Over 100 birds have been found covered in oil as a result of spills caused by Hurricane Ida

Dozens of birds have been submerged in oil from spills in Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida, and wildlife officials expect more will be found. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said in a news release that birds have been observed "within heavy pockets of crude oil" at the Alliance Refinery where the spill occurred "as well as [in] nearby flooded fields and retention ponds."
Environmentkut.org

As More And Stronger Storms Hit The Gulf, Risks To Old Oil And Gas Infrastructure Grow

After Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast a couple of weeks ago, satellite cameras showed images of a huge plume of oil snaking through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm had dislodged something in the thousands of miles of underwater pipe just off the coast. The images of the spill were dramatic, but it was just one of over 350 reported to the U.S. Coast Guard after Ida.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Analysis: What Hurricane Ida means for oil and gas industry

The oil and gas industry is still reeling from Hurricane Ida nearly two weeks after the Category 4 storm slammed into Louisiana. About three-quarters of U.S. oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains offline after Ida forced oil companies to evacuate and shut down offshore platforms. Several refineries and petrochemical plants remain shuttered without power, with no timeline to restart production. Other oil and gas facilities saw extensive damage from Ida’s 150-mile-per-hour winds.
New Orleans, LAomahanews.net

Oil companies slowly restarting offshore oil fields after hurricane

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana: Energy firms along the Gulf Coast of the United States received good news on September 4 after ports opened again and oil refineries, earlier closed down due to Hurricane Ida, restarted. However, the destruction caused to major facilities continues to hamper oil output. The American hurricane season's...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Oil-soaked birds found near oil spill at refinery after Ida

Louisiana wildlife officials say they have documented more than 100 oil-soaked birds after crude oil spilled from a refinery flooded during Hurricane Ida.The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday that a growing number of oiled birds had been observed within heavy pockets of oil throughout the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, as well as nearby flooded fields and retention ponds along the Mississippi River Jon Wiebe, a biologist running the state restoration program, said 10 oiled birds have been captured and transported to a rehabilitation location for cleaning. Five additional dead birds were...
Environmentwatchers.news

Hurricane "Ida" among the costliest for oil production since 2005

Gulf of Mexico oil producers are still struggling to restart operations after the devastating impact made by Category 4 Hurricane "Ida" on August 29, 2021. With Port Fourchon still in 'Recovery Phase' and the majority of the region's offshore production shut, U.S. crude futures have risen more than 10% since August 29.
EnvironmentPosted by
Space.com

In Hurricane Ida's wake, satellite images show oil slicks in Gulf of Mexico

Satellite images have captured aerial views of an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico a week after Hurricane Ida pummeled the region. Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29, bringing sustained winds of around 150 mph (240 kph), torrential rainfall and a powerful storm surge, causing flooding along much of the coast. The hurricane also appears to have caused a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that is visible from space in Sept. 4 images captured by a Maxar Technologies satellite.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Russian oil shipments to the U.S. set to surge in Ida's wake

The prolonged shutdown of Gulf of Mexico oil production in the wake of Hurricane Ida is creating an opportunity for Russia to expand its share of the U.S. oil market. Imports of Russian oil Urals to the U.S. are set to increase in September and October as 77% of U.S. Gulf offshore production remains shut 10 days after Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Gulf coast refineries looking for oil in the absence of supply from the Gulf are supporting higher prices for medium sour Russian oil that is similar to grades produced in the Gulf of Mexico.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US raises reserve estimate in Gulf of Mexico

Both crude oil and natural gas reserves revised higher in the latest federal review. The US federal government on September 9 updated its estimate for reserves for the Gulf of Mexico, revising both oil and natural gas estimates higher. The assessment is current to December 2019. Some of the fields...
Energy Industrycityxtramagazine.com

Oil Company Forgets To Mention Large Oil Spill In Gulf Of Mexico

The oil spill’s origin was initially identified by John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at research center The Citizen Lab. He had been using satellite imagery to investigate Hurricane Ida’s destruction. “The fact that it was possible to find this spill is owed to the fact that NOAA made aerial imagery publicly...
Environmentecowatch.com

Divers Find Likely Source of Oil Spill in Gulf of Mexico After Hurricane Ida

The source of a mysterious oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida has likely been discovered. Divers identified the probable source as a foot-wide pipeline running along the ocean floor on Sunday, as HuffPost reported. The pipeline had become dislodged from a trench and broken open, according to The AP.
Louisiana Stateraleighnews.net

Divers sent to Gulf to find source of oil leaking off Louisiana

PORT FOURCHON, Louisiana: A private diving team will attempt to locate a suspected oil spill in the Bay Marchand area of the Gulf of Mexico caused by Hurricane Ida, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A brownish-black slick spreading in coastal waters some two miles from the oil and gas...
Millsboro, DEcoastalpoint.com

Diesel fuel spill at IR power plant being cleaned up

DNREC officials reported on Wednesday, Sept. 8, that its Emergency Response Team had been onsite that morning at the NRG Indian River power plant near Millsboro, monitoring cleanup of a diesel fuel spill that had occurred earlier on Wednesday at the facility. The Emergency Response Team, U.S. EPA and the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US offshore production reels still from Ida

Ida has left nearly all of the offshore oil and gas production offline for more than a week. The US federal government reported September 7 that nearly 80% of total offshore production in the territorial waters of the Gulf of Mexico remains offline from Hurricane Ida. More than a week after Ida made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in Louisiana and operators are slow to return to work.
New Orleans, LAfishgame.com

LDWF Rescuing Oiled Birds

On Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) began documenting oiled birds apparently the result of damage caused by Hurricane Ida at an oil and gas refinery located about 25 miles south of New Orleans. The incident of particular significance is occurring at the Alliance Refinery, located in...
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Hurricane Ida Left A Louisiana Refinery Spewing Chemicals And An Oil Spill In The Gulf

Hurricane Ida just wreaked havoc on my state, as I experienced firsthand last week. However, I didn’t find out about what happened in Norco, LA, until recently. In Norco, there’s a Shell refinery that was left spewing toxic chemicals into the air. Honestly, this isn’t surprising. Hurricane Ida made landfall last as a category 4 storm, and left many of us without power. I’m one of the lucky ones who got my power back on Thursday, but there are many still without power and even without water. Add into the mix some toxic air and you have a recipe for another disaster.

