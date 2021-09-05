Recap: No. 21 Texas takes care of No. 23 Louisiana, 38-18
Casey Thompson found Whittington on a perimeter screen and the Longhorn wideout worked over the Louisiana defense, scoring from 14 yards out to give Texas a comfortable lead, 35-12, with 12:24 to go in the game. The 10-play, 83-yard scoring march came on the heels of a three-and-out forced when Ovie Oghoufo sacked Ragin' Cajuns' quarterback Levi Lewis to force a punt. Thompson's first series leading the offense in 2021 was highlighted by the quarterback's own 16-yard completion to Whittington on third-and-9 from his own and a 15-yard run one play later by Keilan Robinson, who fought his way through traffic and ripped off a nice gain down the Louisiana sideline.247sports.com
