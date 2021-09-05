CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Recap: No. 21 Texas takes care of No. 23 Louisiana, 38-18

By Jeff Howe
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey Thompson found Whittington on a perimeter screen and the Longhorn wideout worked over the Louisiana defense, scoring from 14 yards out to give Texas a comfortable lead, 35-12, with 12:24 to go in the game. The 10-play, 83-yard scoring march came on the heels of a three-and-out forced when Ovie Oghoufo sacked Ragin' Cajuns' quarterback Levi Lewis to force a punt. Thompson's first series leading the offense in 2021 was highlighted by the quarterback's own 16-yard completion to Whittington on third-and-9 from his own and a 15-yard run one play later by Keilan Robinson, who fought his way through traffic and ripped off a nice gain down the Louisiana sideline.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Texas Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#J Whitt3#Ragin#Cajuns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
College Sports247Sports

Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU's loss to UCLA

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media after the loss to UCLA. Here's everything Orgeron said about the loss, what's next for the Tigers and where things went wrong. Opening statement: "We didn't perform like we're supposed to at LSU. It's my responsibility and I told that to the team. Obviously, we're going to look at it schematically, where we got to get better, there was a lot of areas. Physicality at the point of attack, run the football better, stop the run, eliminate the explosive plays.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Ed Orgeron rips into LSU offense in practice

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron needs more from his Tigers after a season-opening loss to UCLA and at Wednesday's practice, didn't mince words when his offense didn't come out with the energy he wanted. Check out the video below of Orgeron addressing his team from WBRZ's Michael Cauble. At his...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Georgia StateMontgomery Advertiser

UAB at Georgia odds, picks and prediction

The UAB Blazers (1-0) and No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) meet Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the UAB at Georgia odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. Rankings courtesy of the...
College SportsPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #21 Utah Utes at BYU Cougars

One of the best weekend matchups is the Holy War battle between No. 21 ranked Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars. Expect this to be a physical game, and there are also in-state bragging rights on the line. Irish Breakdown makes predictions for the matchup. BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER. Prediction: Utah...
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Watertown football team opens season with 38-18 win at Sturgis

STURGIS - Watertown High School's football team enjoyed a successful return to Class 11AA on Saturday with a season-opening 38-18 victory over Sturgis. The Arrows scored on their first three possessions of the game and compiled 323 yards of total offense in the victory. Senior quarterback Drew Norberg threw a...
College SportsPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

EXCLUSIVE: Texas Longhorns Star Jordan Whittington Previews Arkansas Razorback Game

KIXS108 is your home for exclusive Texas Longhorn access during the 2021 season. Thanks to our friends at Weber Motor Company, KIXS is featuring a weekly segment with Texas Longhorn and Cuero Gobbler Graduate Jordan Whittington. This week he broke down the Texas/Louisiana game and gives us the Texas Longhorn mindset heading into hostile territory as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday at 6 PM.
Lubbock, TXtexastech.com

RECAP: Texas Tech 6, ACU 0

LUBBOCK, Texas – Macy Schultz and Kirsten Davis had two goals each to help lead Texas Tech to a 6-0 non-conference win over Abilene Christian on Sunday night at the Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raiders (3-0-1) earned their third shutout win of the season with goalkeeper Madison White recording...
Sturgis, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Scoopers fall to Watertown 38-18

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown high school football team lost its season opener, 38-18, to the Watertown Arrows, Saturday night, in Sturgis. “We just came out to a slow start, we need to learn how to start and be ready to play a football game at the kickoff. We have struggled for a couple years with this and thought we had got over it, but it crept up on us today,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis varsity coach. “With 16 seniors leading the way this season, we should not be lethargic, and we saw it in pre-game, and that was the message to the team, don’t let them get up 14 points before we start thinking we can play with these teams, and hopefully we learned from that tonight,” Koletzky added.
Tennessee StatePosted by
VolunteerCountry

VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Tennessee's 38-6 Win Over Bowling Green

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols bring you another edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast going into depth on Tennessee's 38-6 win over the Bowling Green Falcons in the 2021 season opener. Joe Milton had a solid first quarter but struggled as the game went on. Jake dishes on what he needs to work on to become more consistent and applauds the running game for being the bright spot of the offense. The Tennessee secondary was great defensively, which gives Jake a lot to look forward to as the season progresses. Listen below for the FULL recap pod, which features Jack and Jake realizing they have a common love for grapes!

Comments / 0

Community Policy