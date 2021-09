The long offseason is over and the Texas Longhorns are set to kick-off for the 2021 season against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday in Austin. New head coach Steve Sarkisian took the reins for the Texas Longhorns after spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He takes over a talented team without some questions across the board, hoping to improve on a season that was a few key plays away from a completely different outcome - whether for good or ill.