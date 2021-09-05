Fashion Week Returning To New York With In-person Energy

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New York Fashion Week kicks off this week. For the first time since February 2020, in-person shows are back and we couldn’t be more excited. This year’s NYFW schedule is jam-packed with shows anchored by quintessential American designers including Altuzarra, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Markarian, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, and Victor Glemaud, mixed in with a host of presentations from new names. While we’re making our rounds throughout New York City, it’s important that we dress the part. Read ahead to see what Vanity Fair editors will be wearing to celebrate NYFW’s triumphant return.
Comments / 0