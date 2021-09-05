CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Fashion Week Returning To New York With In-person Energy

By Andr?a BAMBINO
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York is opening its Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week with the return of in-person runway shows featuring big names like Tom Ford and Altuzarra. But Covid-related curbs will deprive the series of some of its usual international flavor as it rolls...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Milan, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Designers#Fashion Brands#Altuzarra#Covid#Cfda#Apollo Theater#Afp#Liberian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Between the Corset Top and Head-to-Toe Leather, Ciara's Fall Outfit Is Just Effortlessly Sexy

If I had to choose one outfit to epitomize my fall style inspiration, it would have to be Ciara's at the Dundas x Revolve show during New York Fashion Week. Sitting front row with Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, and La La Anthony on Sept. 8, the singer wore a full leather, monochromatic look featuring a sexy corset top and matching pleated skirt with a short furry coat draped over her shoulders. And of course, the star: her over-the-knee heeled boots lined in a hunter green shearling trim.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Best dresses of all time, from Rihanna to Lady Gaga

The Met Gala is the fashion industry’s Super Bowl, with everyone who is anyone donning their finest attire on that iconic red carpet. The annual celebration marks the opening of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fashion exhibition, which in the past has celebrated everything from the impact of Chinese culture on Western style to the inimitable aesthetic of Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo.This year's event was supposed to take place on Monday 4 May, as it is traditionally held every year on the first Monday of May.However, it was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, while last year’s event was cancelled altogether. Now the Met Gala will be taking place on Monday 13 September. The Met Gala is a sartorial showdown like no other, with the likes of Kate Moss, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sienna Miller donning some of their most famous – and infamous – looks to mark the momentous occasion.The celebrations began in 1948, when it was then called the Costume Institute Gala.We’ve rounded up some of the best Met Gala dresses of all time, which could arguably be an exhibition in and of itself.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber Wears Her Goes-With-Everything $69 Sunglasses Nonstop

Everyone has different items of clothes and accessories they consider a wardrobe staple. That’s what makes up your signature style. Hailey Bieber knows this well as the model has built up an impressive list of staples to help her channel an effortless off-duty-model look. Her key pieces include baggy jeans, crop tops, oversize blazers, gold minimalist necklaces (to be layered together), and Nike sneakers. When it comes to her other everyday accessories, Bieber’s sunglasses and handbags skew towards the classics with a touch of trend-driven elements. Her collection of sunnies is exceptionally on point — you’ll rarely see her out and about without a sleek pair from Saint Laurent or Linda Farrow.
New York City, NYDaily Beast

New York Fashion Week Is Back, Even if It’s Having an Identity Crisis

New York Fashion Week is always dramatic—bitchy publicists with their clipboards, last-minute venue changes, and party crashers were ubiquitous before COVID shut things down 18 months ago. This go-around, the long-awaited return to a (mostly) in-person NYFW seems extra calamitous. It all begins on Sept. 7 and runs through the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Distractify

Getting Tickets to New York Fashion Week Shows Isn't the Easiest Feat

In the world of fashion, only a few yearly events are regarded as the pinnacle of the industry, where some of its brightest and boldest stars show off their latest works to the world. Outside of Rome, Paris, and London, New York Fashion Week has become a global spectacle that has spotlighted creatives ranging from students to independents and even some of the biggest labels in the industry.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Meet the fashion student who designed Adwoa Aboah’s gown aged 19

Dubbed the “Oscars for fashion”, the Met Gala is the most prestigious sartorial spectacle of the year. The event usually takes place every year on the first Monday of May and is ostensibly an annual fundraising gala for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, however, the annual soirée will take place on Monday 13 September, having been postponed due to the pandemic.The Met Gala always boasts the most exclusive red carpet around, complete with Hollywood actors, musicians and models, offering an unrivalled platform to fashion designers who spend months vying to dress them. In...
New York City, NYVanity Fair

NYFW Is Back: Here’s What V.F. Editors Will Be Wearing

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New York Fashion Week kicks off this week. For the first time since February 2020, in-person shows are back and we couldn’t be more excited. This year’s NYFW schedule is jam-packed with shows anchored by quintessential American designers including Altuzarra, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Markarian, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, and Victor Glemaud, mixed in with a host of presentations from new names. While we’re making our rounds throughout New York City, it’s important that we dress the part. Read ahead to see what Vanity Fair editors will be wearing to celebrate NYFW’s triumphant return.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung Salutes the American Girl

Emotions were running high on the first official night of New York Fashion Week, with parties and shows back to their pre-pandemic energy — the only difference from pre-2020 seasons being the presence of masks and mandatory vaccination checks at every venue. Fashion Week, simply put, isn’t fooling around; if you want to experience the thrill of in-person runway presentations once again, have your vax card out and ready to show. “It’s your moral and ethical duty to get vaccinated, I truly believe that,” said Prabal Gurung backstage after the presentation of his spring 2022 “American Girl” collection, a bright and...
New York City, NYbctv.org

Albright College Designers Present at New York Fashion Week

Seven Albright alumni and two students will show their designs to fashion professionals and media during NYFW, Sept 11. Albright College designers are headed to New York City this September for New York Fashion Week (NYFW) – a major bi-annual event of runway shows and presentations used to highlight designers’ collections for the next fashion season. The week’s events are covered by all of the top fashion media outlets, including Vogue, New York Magazine and Fashion United.
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Hometowns, Exotic Locales Inspire Menswear Designers at NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Fashion Week Men's Day returned to in-person presentations on Wednesday, with nearly a dozen emerging designers showcasing their 2022 collections. Models posed like statues as the audience walked through within touching distance of the designs. At times, there was a central character showcasing the theme behind the look.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

New York Fashion Week kicks off with all participants vaccinated

After a long hiatus on account of the coronavirus pandemic, New York opens its Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week with the return of shows on a catwalk with an audience in situ and featuring big names like Tom Ford and Altuzarra. However, the restrictions by the covid will deprive this installment of its usual international flavor.
ApparelFinancial Times

Stripe tease: 27 striking zebra-print buys

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. Boucheron Vendôme Argentique necklace, £‌138,000. Sisley Paris Le Phyto Rouge lipstick, £41, libertylondon.com. Annibale Colombo zebrano wood and brass sideboard, £24,155, artemest.com. Esin Akan Midi Belgravia bag, £375, harveynichols.com. Ganni organic cotton-blend jeans, £175, matchesfashion.com.
New York City, NYElle

The Very Best Street Style from New York Fashion Week

After almost two years in isolation, New York Fashion Week is back with unbridled joy and the streets are pouring out with love. Captured by resident street style photographer Tyler Joe, attendees brightened up the concrete jungle with a bold mix of patterns and fluorescent colors. Layer on your happy clothes and join us with snapshots of NYC style that happens off the runway, here.
Appareltalesbuzz.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul attends New York Fashion Week event

Gov. Kathy Hochul made a splash at a New York Fashion Week show by rocking a chic floral brocade dress by Prabal Gurung — at one point praising the designer for being “inspired by powerful women.”. Photos show the 63-year-old politician, who typically sports sensible monochrome dresses and blazers, striking...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

These Are the Spring 2022 Top Color Trends From New York Fashion Week

As the Spring 2022 season kicks off in New York, Pantone has already determined the color palette of our future wardrobes. On Wednesday, the Pantone Color Institute released its New York Fashion Week trend report, which identifies the key colors for each season based not only on what designers are gravitating towards in their collections, but also on the general mood in the culture. And according to these experts, the Spring 2022 color story "reflects our aspiration for balance as we move into a different landscape," per a press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy