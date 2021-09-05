Real Salt Lake Holds Off FC Dallas In Crucial Western Conference Win

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake secured a much-needed win against FC Dallas in Pablo Mastroeni’s debut at Rio Tinto Stadium. “In the first half we were not good enough on the ball, we gave it away on far too many occasions,” Mastroeni said. “But as the game progressed we knew the altitude would play a factor and we were able to create chances through crisp passing and promising ball movement,” he added.