Georgia vs. Clemson score, takeaways: No. 5 Bulldogs smother No. 3 Tigers, D.J. Uiagalelei for massive win

By Chip Patterson
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo result in college football during Week 1 left a bigger impression than No. 5 Georgia taking down No. 3 Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte on Saturday night. The Bulldogs were a short underdog, so the win won't get categorized as a major upset as much as the kind of victory that sends a message to the the SEC and rest of the country as to where this team, with its "unfinished business," stands among the top five.

