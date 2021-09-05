Georgia vs. Clemson score, takeaways: No. 5 Bulldogs smother No. 3 Tigers, D.J. Uiagalelei for massive win

CLEMSON — Bryan Bresee already knew his freshman roommate, D.J. Uiagalelei, was just a little different. Bresee, the energetic defensive tackle from small-town Maryland, was linked with a chilled-out Southern California quarterback who bobs along to lyrics from L.A. rappers like Nipsey Hussle. Mostly quiet and reserved, Uiagalelei didn't even have a driver's license yet, but he still had some flare to him, with that gold “Big Cinco” chain he sometimes throws around his neck, and that stylish goatee formed to his chin.