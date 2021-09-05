Around Town: Don’t miss out on Osterhout auction, raffle

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

My friend Erin McLaughlin wrote a really nice Facebook post the other day. She shared about the pride her children had holding their first official library cards and mentioned that it was a place she and her children found refuge because of the stories and activities there.

She’s referring to the Osterhout Free Library in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, which has served the Greater Wyoming Valley since 1889.

Right now is a crucial time for the library as it is currently in the midst of its large fundraising campaign, consisting of the sold-out, in-person gala coming up on Friday, its Great Long Take-away Dinner (which happened on Thursday), its online virtual auction and a $5,000 raffle.

Erin’s sister, Molly McLaughlin Hoegen is steering the fundraising ship as the gala chair and member of the Osterhout’s board of directors.

She and the committee of more than a dozen community advocates always bring fun ideas to the table when planning the festivities each year.

While we can’t participate in the in-person gala or take-away dinner any longer, the virtual auction and huge raffle are two big ways we can support the library still.

In fact, the online auction begins Tuesday and runs until Friday. There, participants will be able to bid on more than 100 items such as wine and bourbon packages; tickets to see Transiberian Orchestra and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins; passes to Hershey Park, Roba Family Farms and the Festival of Lights at Stone Hedge; memberships to the YMCA and JCC; restaurant gift cards and much more.

Every year I’m impressed with the assortment of prizes that the well-established and thoughtful committee finds (one time I had an editor who hated the phrase “there is something for everyone,” but in this case, there really is).

For a full list, you can visit osterhout.cbo.io.

Besides that, there’s the $5,000 cash raffle to take chances on.

The tickets are available for purchase until Friday, Sept. 10, and the winner will be announced at the in-person gala. But, don’t fret. You need not be present to win (for the auction or raffle).

It’s easy to register at osterhout.cbo.io to purchase raffle tickets, bid on auction items and donate to the library.

You can also stop at the Osterhout, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre for raffle tickets.

I always love seeing events like this unfold – the hard work that goes into them, the behind-the-scenes-planning, the execution and the success.

Let’s make this year a success by visiting osterhout.cbo.io and pre-registering.

We can find some luxurious, delectable items for auction, possibly win a big cash prize, and help a free, local resource that so many people depend on.