New Houston outdoor film festival celebrates millennial favorite flicks

ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

OMG has pretty much become a default response to everything in these trying times. But the familiar "Oh My God(sh)" catchphrase takes on a whole new meaning with a new local film fest.

The new OMG Festival - this one stands for Outdoor Movies at the Gordy - offers an homage to millennial culture and the movie adaptations that the generation made classics. The inaugural fest runs Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12 and will take place on The Brown Foundation Lawn of the palatial Stages Theatre's Gordy Theater (800 Rosine St.).

Look for Shakespeare-inspired cult classic films from the '90s, plus lawn games including cornhole, a giant Connect Four, and Jenga.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap .

