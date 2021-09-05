Slippery Rock University Spring 2021 Dean's List
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Micah Garber. Columbia — Rachel Male. Denver — Abigail Metcalf, Julia Snader, Julia Winters. Elizabethtown — Devyn Clair, Elise Forry, Abigail Thomas. Ephrata — Aubree High, Emily Pauley, Todd Swinko, Jordan Welsh. Lancaster — Andrew Butler, Ilisa Chasser, Dean Chasser, Riley Goerner, Bethany Joyce, Clare Kennedy, Long Lu. Landisville — Karli Kiehl. Lititz — Alexandra Geib, Amelia Risser. Marietta — Olivia Umholtz. Mohnton — Kayla DelVecchio, Tswjhwm Lo. Mountville — Nicole Katelan. Oxford — Samantha Loftus, Emily Macintyre. Strasburg — Ryan Walton.lancasteronline.com
