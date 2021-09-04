Denver Man Gets Off Of Work Only To Find His Car Sitting On Bricks And Rims Missing
This seems to be a common occurrence in the Denver area these days. This Denver man found out the hard way when he got off of work after a long days work to see this. His car was sitting on cinder blocks and his rims were missing. Someone saw his car and posted this picture in a Facebook group. Let this be a reminder that if you have nice rims on your car park in a well lit area closer to the entrance of your work.imfromdenver.com
